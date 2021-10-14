Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 2,237 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 4.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 48,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,237 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $6,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 92.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,961,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $211,208,000 after acquiring an additional 940,412 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 5.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,475 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 4.1% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 13,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 6.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 185,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,021,000 after acquiring an additional 11,891 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Vertical Research lowered Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.78.

Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $116.14 on Thursday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.01 and a 1-year high of $130.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.96.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 35.71%. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue was up 49.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 8,200 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $1,033,446.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 276 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total transaction of $35,065.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,816 shares of company stock valued at $1,111,389 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

