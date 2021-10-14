Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 3,732 Shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,732 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.07% of Berry Global Group worth $6,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Berry Global Group by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,500,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $815,275,000 after purchasing an additional 295,142 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Berry Global Group by 6.5% during the second quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,320,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $346,985,000 after purchasing an additional 325,019 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Berry Global Group by 4.8% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,240,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $341,782,000 after purchasing an additional 241,520 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Berry Global Group by 1.9% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,133,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $204,335,000 after purchasing an additional 58,705 shares during the period. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its holdings in Berry Global Group by 6.7% during the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 3,015,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $185,162,000 after purchasing an additional 190,526 shares during the period. 96.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

NYSE:BERY opened at $60.27 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a one year low of $45.68 and a one year high of $70.90. The company has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.33.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 31.45%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist began coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.92.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

Read More: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BERY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY).

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.