Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 885,527 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 86.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,866 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 885,527 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $8,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 313.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VZ. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Cowen upped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.57.

In related news, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $782,118.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total value of $86,355.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,023 shares in the company, valued at $1,668,378.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 18,739 shares of company stock valued at $1,039,150 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VZ opened at $51.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $50.86 and a one year high of $61.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.47.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 15.05%. The firm had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.24%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

