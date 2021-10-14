Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BREZ) Short Interest Down 95.5% in September

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BREZ) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 95.5% from the September 15th total of 20,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of BREZ stock opened at $10.12 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.04. Breeze Holdings Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.82 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00.

Get Breeze Holdings Acquisition alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Yakira Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Breeze Holdings Acquisition by 0.3% during the first quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 390,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,881,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Breeze Holdings Acquisition by 30.8% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 17,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 4,176 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its stake in Breeze Holdings Acquisition by 11.6% during the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 66,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 6,925 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Breeze Holdings Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp boosted its stake in Breeze Holdings Acquisition by 2.1% during the second quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 629,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,316,000 after buying an additional 12,705 shares in the last quarter. 73.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in North Richland Hills, Texas.

Featured Story: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Breeze Holdings Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Breeze Holdings Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.