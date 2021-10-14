Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brenntag AG engages in the production and distribution of chemicals. It operates through the North America, Latin America, EMEA and Asia Pacific segments. Brenntag AG is headquartered in Mülheim an der Ruhr, Germany. “

Get Brenntag alerts:

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on BNTGY. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Brenntag in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Brenntag in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Brenntag in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Brenntag in a report on Monday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Shares of BNTGY opened at $18.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a PE ratio of 27.85 and a beta of 1.43. Brenntag has a one year low of $12.67 and a one year high of $20.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.98.

Brenntag Company Profile

Brenntag SE engages in the production and distribution of chemicals. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. The Brenntag Essentials segment markets a portfolio of process chemicals to the industries and applications. The Brenntag Specialties segment focuses on selling ingredients and value-added services to the selected industries Nutrition, Pharma, Personal Care/HI&I(Home, Industrial & Institutional), Material Science (Coatings & Constructions, Polymers, Rubber), Water Treatment and Lubricants.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brenntag (BNTGY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brenntag Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenntag and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.