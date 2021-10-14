Brewin Dolphin (LON:BRW) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $359.15

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (LON:BRW) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 359.15 ($4.69) and traded as high as GBX 370 ($4.83). Brewin Dolphin shares last traded at GBX 366 ($4.78), with a volume of 298,996 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BRW. Liberum Capital upped their target price on shares of Brewin Dolphin from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 410 ($5.36) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a GBX 430 ($5.62) target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 401.50 ($5.25).

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 383.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 359.15. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.70.

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands, and the Republic of Ireland. It also offers managed portfolio, investment fund management, discretionary fund management, Brewin portfolio, advisory, execution, and financial planning and investment management services, as well as expert witness report services.

