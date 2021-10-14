Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) Shares Down 1.9%

Brickell Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBI) shares traded down 1.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.58 and last traded at $0.59. 966,195 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 2,077,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.60.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brickell Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.46 million, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 0.20.

Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.10 million. Brickell Biotech had a negative return on equity of 130.86% and a negative net margin of 9,449.56%. Analysts anticipate that Brickell Biotech, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Reginald L. Hardy acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.67 per share, with a total value of $67,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders bought 218,124 shares of company stock worth $145,143. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Brickell Biotech during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. grew its position in Brickell Biotech by 18.9% during the second quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 609,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 97,178 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Brickell Biotech during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Brickell Biotech by 41.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,519,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 442,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Brickell Biotech by 5.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 563,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 30,185 shares during the last quarter. 8.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brickell Biotech Company Profile (NASDAQ:BBI)

Brickell Biotech, Inc engages in the development of prescription therapeutics for the treatment of skin diseases. Its pipeline consists of new molecular entities targeting the treatment of the following indications: hyperhidrosis, allergic contact dermatitis, androgenic alopecia, cutaneous t-cell lymphoma and psoriasis.

