Bridgewater Associates LP Acquires New Stake in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 13,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,323,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Middleby by 4.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in The Middleby by 4.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 35,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in The Middleby by 69.4% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in The Middleby by 17.9% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 2,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in The Middleby by 22.2% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

In other The Middleby news, CTO James K. Pool III sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $89,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 25,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,535,262. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Cathy L. Mccarthy sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.61, for a total transaction of $177,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,346,283.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,290 shares of company stock valued at $1,829,659. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MIDD stock opened at $168.15 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $177.71 and a 200-day moving average of $174.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The Middleby Co. has a 12-month low of $97.66 and a 12-month high of $196.49. The firm has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.19 and a beta of 1.73.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.04. The Middleby had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The company had revenue of $808.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.61 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Middleby Co. will post 8.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MIDD. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of The Middleby from $214.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of The Middleby from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.00.

About The Middleby

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

