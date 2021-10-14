Bridgewater Associates LP Boosts Holdings in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 11.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,799 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,427 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $2,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VOYA. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Voya Financial by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,874,249 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $730,267,000 after purchasing an additional 742,233 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Voya Financial by 77.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,221,814 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $77,756,000 after purchasing an additional 531,442 shares during the last quarter. Arctis Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,987,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Voya Financial by 281.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 507,851 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,233,000 after purchasing an additional 374,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Voya Financial by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,375,846 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $278,477,000 after purchasing an additional 274,770 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VOYA. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Voya Financial from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. downgraded Voya Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Voya Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.18.

VOYA stock opened at $66.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.62. Voya Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.12 and a twelve month high of $70.68. The firm has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.44.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.79. Voya Financial had a positive return on equity of 7.55% and a negative net margin of 1.87%. The business had revenue of $424.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.50 million. Research analysts expect that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is 13.72%.

In related news, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 3,000 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total transaction of $196,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,816 shares in the company, valued at $906,329.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Voya Financial Profile

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

