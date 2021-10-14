Bridgewater Associates LP Buys New Position in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 143,053 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $2,450,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 5.9% in the first quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC now owns 10,532,576 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $194,115,000 after purchasing an additional 588,082 shares during the period. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC boosted its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 17.7% in the second quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 9,818,473 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $168,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478,299 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 23.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,324,013 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $153,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,160 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 2.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,153,607 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $131,841,000 after purchasing an additional 188,578 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 24.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,652,247 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $113,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313,007 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on VOD shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vodafone Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vodafone Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.34.

Shares of Vodafone Group stock opened at $15.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Vodafone Group Plc has a 1 year low of $13.20 and a 1 year high of $20.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.51. The stock has a market cap of $42.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.99.

Vodafone Group Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

