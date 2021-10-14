Bridgewater Associates LP Buys Shares of 40,228 Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 40,228 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,097,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 457.4% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 34,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 28,680 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 421.2% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,412,708 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $264,785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757,954 shares during the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 322.4% during the second quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 33,121 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 25,280 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the second quarter worth $243,000. Finally, AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 233.1% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 224,484 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,266,000 after purchasing an additional 157,082 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CP opened at $69.73 on Thursday. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 52 week low of $58.79 and a 52 week high of $83.07. The firm has a market cap of $46.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.17. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 41.46% and a return on equity of 32.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.1512 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.73%.

CP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Argus cut shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $108.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$110.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.93.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

