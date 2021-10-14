Bridgewater Associates LP Invests $3.54 Million in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 52,285 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,544,000. Bridgewater Associates LP owned 0.10% of NuVasive at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUVA. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NuVasive by 380.7% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 423 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in NuVasive by 939.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,039 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in NuVasive in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in NuVasive in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in NuVasive by 15.2% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,410 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter.

NUVA opened at $56.37 on Thursday. NuVasive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.11 and a twelve month high of $72.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,819.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.32.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $294.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.17 million. NuVasive had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 12.47%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NuVasive, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.54.

NuVasive Profile

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

