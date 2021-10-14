Bridgewater Associates LP Makes New $3.35 Million Investment in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH)

Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 158,513 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,348,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Evolent Health by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,409,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,495,000 after acquiring an additional 93,655 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Evolent Health by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,973,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,859,000 after buying an additional 424,359 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Evolent Health by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,912,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,427,000 after buying an additional 309,949 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Evolent Health by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,163,044 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,093,000 after buying an additional 60,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG lifted its position in Evolent Health by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,638,411 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,843,000 after buying an additional 109,864 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVH stock opened at $29.32 on Thursday. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.44 and a 12-month high of $34.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.90 and a beta of 2.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 7.28% and a negative return on equity of 3.38%. The company had revenue of $222.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.97 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Evolent Health, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Frank J. Williams sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total transaction of $432,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Steve Tutewohl sold 25,030 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total transaction of $576,190.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 150,648 shares of company stock valued at $3,682,931. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EVH shares. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Evolent Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Evolent Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.60.

About Evolent Health

Evolent Health, Inc engages in the provision of health care delivery and payment services. It deals with population health management, health plan and third party administration, network performance and pharmacy benefit management, risk adjustment, analytics and performance improvement, and technology and electronic medical record integration.

