Bridgewater Associates LP Purchases Shares of 46,478 Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 46,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,947,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in Axonics by 33.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,847,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,786,000 after buying an additional 1,454,634 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Axonics by 28.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,985,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,306,000 after buying an additional 657,425 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Axonics by 2.6% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,595,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,450,000 after buying an additional 64,602 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Axonics by 21.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,833,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,235,000 after buying an additional 321,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG boosted its position in Axonics by 18.8% in the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,730,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,729,000 after buying an additional 274,197 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Axonics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AXNX opened at $63.04 on Thursday. Axonics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.13 and a 52 week high of $79.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of -37.30 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.64.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.10). Axonics had a negative net margin of 45.36% and a negative return on equity of 18.01%. The firm had revenue of $45.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.24 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Axonics, Inc. will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AXNX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Axonics in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Axonics from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Axonics in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Axonics from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.56.

In other Axonics news, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.11, for a total value of $3,855,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO John Woock sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $1,675,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 49,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,318,778. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,443 shares of company stock valued at $6,161,445 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Axonics Profile

Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.

Further Reading: Inflation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Axonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.