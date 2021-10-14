Britvic plc (LON:BVIC) Insider Buys £135.60 in Stock

Britvic plc (LON:BVIC) insider Joanne Wilson acquired 15 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 904 ($11.81) per share, with a total value of £135.60 ($177.16).

On Friday, August 13th, Joanne Wilson bought 14 shares of Britvic stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 988 ($12.91) per share, with a total value of £138.32 ($180.72).

Shares of Britvic stock opened at GBX 903 ($11.80) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.59. The firm has a market cap of £2.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.20. Britvic plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 717 ($9.37) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,018 ($13.30). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 944.54 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 931.03.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Britvic from GBX 900 ($11.76) to GBX 1,050 ($13.72) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Britvic to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,060 ($13.85) to GBX 870 ($11.37) in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 961.25 ($12.56).

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

