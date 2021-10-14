Brokerages Anticipate BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) to Post $0.11 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the lowest is $0.05. BioMarin Pharmaceutical posted earnings of $0.54 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 79.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will report full year earnings of $1.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.21. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $2.78. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.18. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 3.34%. The firm had revenue of $501.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.84 million.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $86.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.39.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth approximately $451,000. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 10.9% in the third quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 29.6% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,828 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 59.2% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 936 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1,315.8% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $76.82 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91, a PEG ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.96. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $71.65 and a 1-year high of $92.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 3.71.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

