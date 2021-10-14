Brokerages Anticipate Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) to Announce -$1.67 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) will post earnings of ($1.67) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Galapagos’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($2.58) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.19). Galapagos reported earnings per share of ($1.46) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Galapagos will report full year earnings of ($4.45) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.49) to ($3.40). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($4.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.26) to ($0.95). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Galapagos.

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.24. Galapagos had a negative net margin of 34.21% and a negative return on equity of 8.38%. The business had revenue of $184.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.71 million.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Galapagos from $87.00 to $64.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Galapagos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James set a $65.80 price objective on shares of Galapagos and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays cut shares of Galapagos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Galapagos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.42.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GLPG. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Galapagos by 936.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Galapagos by 1,217.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 448 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Galapagos during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Galapagos by 476.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Galapagos by 201.1% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 11.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GLPG traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,855. Galapagos has a one year low of $48.66 and a one year high of $145.59. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of -10.16 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.99.

Galapagos Company Profile

Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company, which engages in the identification and development of small molecule and antibody therapies. It operates through the Research & Development and Fee-for-Services segment. The company was founded by Onno van de Stolpe, Rudi Pauwels, and Helmuth van Es on June 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.

