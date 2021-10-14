Brokerages Anticipate Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) to Announce -$0.14 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.14) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Genius Sports’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the lowest is ($0.22). The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genius Sports will report full-year earnings of ($1.72) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.27) to ($0.16). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.07). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Genius Sports.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($3.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by ($2.17). The business had revenue of $55.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.75 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 108.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genius Sports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

GENI opened at $17.54 on Thursday. Genius Sports has a fifty-two week low of $14.44 and a fifty-two week high of $25.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.89.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GENI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Genius Sports in the 2nd quarter valued at $132,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Genius Sports in the 2nd quarter valued at about $151,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Genius Sports during the 2nd quarter worth about $191,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Genius Sports during the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Genius Sports during the 2nd quarter worth about $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions, comprising of technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

