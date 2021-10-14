Brokerages Anticipate MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) to Announce $1.72 EPS

Equities analysts expect MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) to report earnings of $1.72 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for MasTec’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.74 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.70. MasTec reported earnings of $1.83 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MasTec will report full year earnings of $5.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.41 to $5.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.73 to $6.33. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover MasTec.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 20.79%.

Several analysts recently commented on MTZ shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of MasTec in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of MasTec from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.00.

Shares of NYSE MTZ traded up $2.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $87.07. The company had a trading volume of 5,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 820,980. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.54. MasTec has a 1 year low of $45.81 and a 1 year high of $122.33. The stock has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in MasTec during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in MasTec during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in MasTec during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in MasTec during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MasTec during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.44% of the company’s stock.

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications; Oil and Gas; Electrical Transmissions; Clean Energy and Infrastructure; and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

