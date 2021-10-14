Brokerages Anticipate North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) to Post $0.37 EPS

Brokerages expect that North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) will report $0.37 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for North American Construction Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the lowest is $0.33. North American Construction Group reported earnings per share of $0.20 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 85%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that North American Construction Group will report full year earnings of $1.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.86. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow North American Construction Group.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 7.19%. The business had revenue of $114.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.47 million.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NOA. Zacks Investment Research raised North American Construction Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James lifted their target price on North American Construction Group from C$20.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. ATB Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$26.00 target price on shares of North American Construction Group in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. TD Securities lifted their target price on North American Construction Group from C$18.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut North American Construction Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.57.

NOA traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $16.07. 1,023 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,893. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.85. The firm has a market cap of $482.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 1.48. North American Construction Group has a one year low of $6.31 and a one year high of $17.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.0318 dividend. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.08%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 1,308.7% in the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 3,366,104 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 3,127,147 shares during the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group in the second quarter worth about $3,779,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 35.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 718,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,918,000 after buying an additional 188,600 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group in the first quarter worth about $1,570,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 135.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 249,245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,679,000 after buying an additional 143,610 shares during the last quarter. 43.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers their services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily within Western Canada. The company focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines, in the oil sands.

