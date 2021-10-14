Brokerages Anticipate Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) to Post -$0.30 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.30) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Opiant Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.47) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.12). Opiant Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of $0.15 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 300%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Opiant Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.95) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.61) to ($0.62). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($3.93) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.55) to ($1.11). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Opiant Pharmaceuticals.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.59. The business had revenue of $11.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.01 million. Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a negative return on equity of 3.17%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on OPNT shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock.

OPNT stock traded down $1.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.81. The company had a trading volume of 87,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,724. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.75. The company has a quick ratio of 10.46, a current ratio of 10.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $109.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.47 and a beta of 0.75. Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $6.79 and a 12-month high of $28.61.

In other news, Director Craig A. Collard purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.13 per share, for a total transaction of $45,325.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,476.01. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Sinclair sold 50,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total transaction of $738,451.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 5,300 shares of company stock worth $93,057 and have sold 116,224 shares worth $1,833,041. 28.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $136,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,831 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 5,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apis Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 84,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.92% of the company’s stock.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical solutions for common addictions and related disorders. The firm focuses on developing treatment to reverse opioid overdoses, treatment for overweight and obese patients with binge eating disorder and treatment for patients with Bulimia Nervosa.

