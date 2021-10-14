Brokerages Anticipate Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) to Post $0.45 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) to announce earnings per share of $0.45 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.40. Silvercrest Asset Management Group reported earnings per share of $0.35 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Silvercrest Asset Management Group will report full year earnings of $1.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.77. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $2.08. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Silvercrest Asset Management Group.

Get Silvercrest Asset Management Group alerts:

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 21.60%. The company had revenue of $33.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.58 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.66. The stock had a trading volume of 10,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,593. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a 52-week low of $10.58 and a 52-week high of $17.66. The firm has a market cap of $226.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.91 and a 200 day moving average of $15.43.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This is a positive change from Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.13%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 17.4% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 408,648 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,876,000 after acquiring an additional 60,541 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group during the second quarter worth approximately $1,399,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 3.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,640 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 11.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 142,830 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,052,000 after acquiring an additional 14,359 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 27.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 132,036 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 28,458 shares during the period. 47.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Silvercrest Asset Management Group

Silvercrest Asset Management Group, Inc operates as a wealth management firm. The firm provides traditional and alternative investment advisory and family office services to wealthy families and select institutional investors. It also offers portfolio, equity, and fixed income management and outsourced investment services.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Silvercrest Asset Management Group (SAMG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Silvercrest Asset Management Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercrest Asset Management Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.