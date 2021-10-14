Brokerages Anticipate Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Will Post Earnings of $1.35 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) to report earnings of $1.35 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Tesla’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.68. Tesla posted earnings of $0.76 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 77.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tesla will report full year earnings of $5.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.63 to $6.20. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $7.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $9.84. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Tesla.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on TSLA shares. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. started coverage on Tesla in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $537.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $875.00 price objective (up from $860.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. TheStreet raised Tesla from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, KGI Securities started coverage on Tesla in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $855.00 target price on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $614.55.

TSLA opened at $811.08 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $802.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 422.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.51. Tesla has a one year low of $379.11 and a one year high of $900.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $741.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $684.91.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,005 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $773.42, for a total transaction of $777,287.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $752.90, for a total value of $1,330,374.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,698 shares of company stock worth $61,747,994 in the last three months. 25.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. NZS Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the second quarter worth $9,359,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 50.7% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 14,391 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $9,612,000 after acquiring an additional 4,841 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 2.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,311,100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $8,342,557,000 after purchasing an additional 339,745 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Tesla by 61.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 29,728 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $19,857,000 after purchasing an additional 11,299 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,747,000. Institutional investors own 40.28% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

