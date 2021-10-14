Brokerages Anticipate The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $79.41 Million

Equities analysts forecast that The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) will report sales of $79.41 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $79.01 million and the highest estimate coming in at $79.80 million. The Bancorp posted sales of $74.35 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Bancorp will report full-year sales of $317.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $315.72 million to $318.28 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $358.37 million, with estimates ranging from $357.59 million to $359.15 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover The Bancorp.

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $79.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.98 million. The Bancorp had a net margin of 32.24% and a return on equity of 17.38%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 9th.

In other The Bancorp news, Director Michael J. Bradley sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total value of $1,222,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,219,663.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Damian Kozlowski sold 26,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total transaction of $655,024.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 245,603 shares of company stock valued at $5,784,182. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Bancorp by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 429,681 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,903,000 after acquiring an additional 114,218 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of The Bancorp by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 539,388 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,176,000 after acquiring an additional 127,207 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Bancorp by 953.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,396,307 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168,832 shares during the last quarter. Owls Nest Partners IA LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,174,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of The Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,513,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TBBK traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $29.37. 12,698 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 536,608. The Bancorp has a 52-week low of $8.41 and a 52-week high of $31.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.15 and its 200-day moving average is $23.83.

The Bancorp Company Profile

The Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of private label banking and financial services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Finance, Payments and Corporate. The Specialty Finance consists of commercial mortgage loan sales and securitizations, small business administration loans; direct lease financing; and security and insurance backed lines of credit and deposits generated by business lines.

