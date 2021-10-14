Brokerages Expect bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) Will Announce Earnings of -$2.79 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) will report ($2.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for bluebird bio’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.31) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($3.62). bluebird bio reported earnings per share of ($2.94) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that bluebird bio will report full-year earnings of ($12.63) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($13.89) to ($11.60). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($9.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($12.00) to ($5.56). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for bluebird bio.

Get bluebird bio alerts:

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.26) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $7.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.31 million. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 66.53% and a negative net margin of 1,675.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 96.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.36) EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BLUE. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded bluebird bio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Bank of America reduced their price target on bluebird bio from $41.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank downgraded bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on bluebird bio from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLUE opened at $20.12 on Monday. bluebird bio has a 52 week low of $17.14 and a 52 week high of $59.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.72 and a 200 day moving average of $25.96.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in bluebird bio by 4.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Highlander Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in bluebird bio by 40.0% in the first quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 3.2% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 23,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 8.6% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of potential gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its integrated product platform includes gene therapy, cancer immunotherapy and gene editing. Its product pipeline includes Lenti-D, LentiGlobin, BCL11a shRNA, bb2121, and bb21217.

Read More: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on bluebird bio (BLUE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for bluebird bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bluebird bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.