Brokerages Expect Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $742.23 Million

Equities research analysts expect Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) to announce $742.23 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Copart’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $772.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $722.50 million. Copart reported sales of $592.94 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Copart will report full-year sales of $3.04 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.94 billion to $3.09 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.14 billion to $3.39 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Copart.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $748.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.93 million. Copart had a net margin of 34.78% and a return on equity of 28.62%. Copart’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share.

CPRT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Copart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Barrington Research reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Copart in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Copart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Copart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.83.

NASDAQ:CPRT traded up $4.96 on Friday, reaching $144.78. 751,732 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,038,801. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.22 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $142.64 and a 200-day moving average of $133.24. Copart has a 52-week low of $101.92 and a 52-week high of $152.75.

In other Copart news, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.20, for a total value of $25,024,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 12.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in Copart in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in Copart in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Copart in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 58.7% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 348.3% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 399 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

