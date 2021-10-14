Brokerages Expect CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) to Post -$1.68 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) to report earnings of ($1.68) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.83) to ($1.32). CRISPR Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($1.32) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 27.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics will report full year earnings of $4.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.37 to $5.33. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($7.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.70) to ($5.44). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CRISPR Therapeutics.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $9.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $5.92. CRISPR Therapeutics had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 49.52%. The firm had revenue of $900.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.05 million.

CRSP has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised CRISPR Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $139.00 to $101.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $171.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.35.

In other news, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 10,000 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total transaction of $1,264,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $187,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 189,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,656,159.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,914,830. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 79.4% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 1,788 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 17.4% during the third quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 14,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after buying an additional 2,214 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 1.5% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 118,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,311,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 1.5% during the third quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 27,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 53.2% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares during the period. 52.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CRSP opened at $97.61 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $118.75 and a 200 day moving average of $122.27. CRISPR Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $84.38 and a fifty-two week high of $220.20. The firm has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 2.26.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG engages in the development and commercialization of therapies derived from genome-editing technology. Its proprietary platform CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics allows for precise and directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow in 2014 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CRISPR Therapeutics (CRSP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.