Brokerages Expect H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $897.30 Million

Analysts expect that H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) will report sales of $897.30 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for H.B. Fuller’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $903.60 million and the lowest is $889.30 million. H.B. Fuller posted sales of $777.64 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that H.B. Fuller will report full year sales of $3.28 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.27 billion to $3.28 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.52 billion to $3.61 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for H.B. Fuller.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79. The firm had revenue of $826.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.40 million. H.B. Fuller had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of H.B. Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Citigroup downgraded shares of H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of H.B. Fuller from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, downgraded shares of H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.25.

In related news, CEO James Owens sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total transaction of $339,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,799,724.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $993,750. 4.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bbva USA bought a new stake in H.B. Fuller in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in H.B. Fuller in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in H.B. Fuller in the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in H.B. Fuller in the first quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in H.B. Fuller in the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 93.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:FUL traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $64.04. The stock had a trading volume of 164,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,856. H.B. Fuller has a 1-year low of $44.54 and a 1-year high of $70.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.1675 per share. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 13th. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.59%.

H.B. Fuller Company Profile

H.B. Fuller Co engages in the formulation, manufactures, and markets the adhesives, sealants, and other specialty chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives and Engineering Adhesives. The Americas Adhesives, EIMEA and Asia Pacific segments include a full range of specialty adhesives such as thermoplastic, thermoset, reactive, and water-based and solvent-based products.

