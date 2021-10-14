Brokerages Expect Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) to Announce $0.44 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) to report $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.56. Halozyme Therapeutics posted earnings of $0.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 76%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics will report full year earnings of $1.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.70. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.98. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Halozyme Therapeutics.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.19. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 55.45% and a return on equity of 230.77%. The business had revenue of $136.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 147.3% on a year-over-year basis.

HALO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.67.

Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock traded up $1.51 on Thursday, reaching $38.41. The stock had a trading volume of 27,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,046,948. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 1.43. Halozyme Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $27.21 and a fifty-two week high of $56.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.56, a quick ratio of 8.24 and a current ratio of 8.75.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total value of $2,055,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 29,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.93, for a total value of $1,175,938.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 214,450 shares of company stock valued at $8,790,289 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 32.8% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 23.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 377.4% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 32.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

