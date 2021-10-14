Brokerages Expect Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.26 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Healthcare Services Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the highest is $0.29. Healthcare Services Group posted earnings of $0.37 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group will report full-year earnings of $0.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $0.98. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.26. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Healthcare Services Group.

Get Healthcare Services Group alerts:

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $398.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.24 million. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HCSG shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Healthcare Services Group from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Healthcare Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCSG traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.26. 469,039 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 658,546. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 0.43. Healthcare Services Group has a 52 week low of $21.80 and a 52 week high of $35.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.209 per share. This is an increase from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.88%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Healthcare Services Group by 85.6% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 36,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 16,600 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Healthcare Services Group by 373.1% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 54,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 42,948 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Healthcare Services Group by 4.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,495,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,213,000 after purchasing an additional 64,440 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Healthcare Services Group by 1.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 60,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 2.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,948,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,074,000 after buying an additional 67,909 shares during the period.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of keeping, laundry and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities. It operates its business through the Housekeeping and Dietary segments. The Housekeeping segment consists of the management of the client’s housekeeping department, which is responsible for the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of patient rooms and common areas of a client facility, as well as the laundering and processing of the personal clothing belonging to the facility’s patients.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Healthcare Services Group (HCSG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.