Brokerages Expect Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $357.34 Million

Analysts forecast that Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) will post sales of $357.34 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Oak Street Health’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $352.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $363.10 million. Oak Street Health reported sales of $217.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 64%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Oak Street Health will report full-year sales of $1.39 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.40 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.08 billion to $2.26 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Oak Street Health.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.08). Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 27.56% and a negative return on equity of 88.34%. The business had revenue of $353.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.09 million. The company’s revenue was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have commented on OSH. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on Oak Street Health from $72.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Oak Street Health from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Truist lowered their price objective on Oak Street Health from $72.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Oak Street Health from $79.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Oak Street Health in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.25.

Shares of NYSE:OSH traded up $2.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $41.42. The stock had a trading volume of 31,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,497,325. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.46. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.19. Oak Street Health has a 12-month low of $35.67 and a 12-month high of $66.31.

In related news, CEO Michael T. Pykosz sold 185,000 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total transaction of $10,661,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,087,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,067,641.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert Guenthner sold 1,476 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total transaction of $61,224.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 819,406 shares of company stock valued at $44,010,720 in the last three months. Company insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its holdings in Oak Street Health by 43.2% during the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 5,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Oak Street Health during the third quarter worth about $288,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Oak Street Health by 8.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 61.6% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 137,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,190,000 after buying an additional 52,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 447.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 40,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after buying an additional 32,810 shares in the last quarter. 79.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oak Street Health Company Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

