Brokerages Expect PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) to Announce $0.07 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) will report earnings of $0.07 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for PHX Minerals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the lowest is $0.04. PHX Minerals reported earnings per share of $0.02 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 250%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PHX Minerals will report full year earnings of $0.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.19. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.33. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover PHX Minerals.

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. PHX Minerals had a positive return on equity of 4.55% and a negative net margin of 18.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered PHX Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.00.

In related news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 77,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $231,195.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have bought a total of 386,329 shares of company stock worth $1,042,610 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of PHX Minerals during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in PHX Minerals by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 456,449 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 4,875 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PHX Minerals by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 130,053 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 9,412 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in PHX Minerals during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Robotti Robert boosted its holdings in PHX Minerals by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 629,927 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 7,785 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PHX Minerals stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.33. The company had a trading volume of 170 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,068. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $101.24 million, a PE ratio of -19.59 and a beta of 1.13. PHX Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $1.36 and a fifty-two week high of $4.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. PHX Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

PHX Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and development of non-operated oil and natural gas properties, including wells located on the firm’s mineral and leasehold acreage. Its products include natural gas, crude oil and NGL. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

