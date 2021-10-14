Brokerages Set Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Price Target at $115.63

Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eighteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $115.63.

BXP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Boston Properties from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Boston Properties from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Boston Properties from $109.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Boston Properties from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Boston Properties from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

NYSE:BXP traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $116.25. 2,737 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 990,180. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $113.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.04. Boston Properties has a one year low of $69.69 and a one year high of $124.24. The firm has a market cap of $18.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.14. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 11.30%. The business had revenue of $713.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Boston Properties will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 62.32%.

In other news, SVP Peter V. Otteni sold 5,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.36, for a total transaction of $569,860.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.15, for a total value of $5,091,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,083,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BXP. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Credit Agricole S A raised its position in shares of Boston Properties by 159.9% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Boston Properties by 102.3% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in Boston Properties by 49.3% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington.

