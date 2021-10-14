Brokerages Set Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU) Target Price at $8.80

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU) has been given an average recommendation of “Sell” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.80.

GOTU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of Gaotu Techedu in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $2.60 target price (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Gaotu Techedu in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gaotu Techedu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. CLSA downgraded Gaotu Techedu from an “underperform” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $2.70 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Gaotu Techedu from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $3.50 in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

GOTU stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.63. The company had a trading volume of 372,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,570,020. The stock has a market capitalization of $925.29 million, a P/E ratio of -1.48 and a beta of -1.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.95. Gaotu Techedu has a 1-year low of $2.25 and a 1-year high of $149.05.

Gaotu Techedu, Inc is a technology-driven education company. Its core expertise is in online K-12 courses, and online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring service provider in China. The company’s K-12 courses cover all primary and secondary grades. It also offers foreign language, professional and interest courses.

