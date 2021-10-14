Brokerages Set Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) Price Target at $46.78

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.63.

A number of research firms recently commented on MRVI. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Maravai LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRVI. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 9,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 9,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 545.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MRVI opened at $38.20 on Monday. Maravai LifeSciences has a twelve month low of $23.62 and a twelve month high of $63.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.39.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $217.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.49 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 364.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Maravai LifeSciences will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Maravai LifeSciences

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

