Brokerages Set PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Price Target at $62.75

Shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.75.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PTC Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

In related news, Director Stephanie Okey sold 1,650 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total transaction of $66,099.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,577.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 34.8% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 39,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 10,284 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 91.0% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 37,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 17,697 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in PTC Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $569,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 152,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $2,561,000.

NASDAQ:PTCT opened at $37.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.81. PTC Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $35.77 and a 1-year high of $70.82.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.68) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.84) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $116.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.65 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 105.54% and a negative net margin of 82.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics will post -7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines. It focuses on the development of new treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology. The firm’s portfolio includes Translarna, Emflaza, Tegsedi, Waylivra, and Evrysdi.

