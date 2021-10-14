Brokerages Set Wacker Chemie AG (ETR:WCH) PT at €158.18

Wacker Chemie AG (ETR:WCH) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €158.18 ($186.10).

Several research analysts have issued reports on WCH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €152.00 ($178.82) target price on Wacker Chemie in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €168.00 ($197.65) target price on Wacker Chemie in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays set a €175.00 ($205.88) target price on Wacker Chemie in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €135.00 ($158.82) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €143.00 ($168.24) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th.

ETR:WCH traded up €3.45 ($4.06) on Monday, hitting €157.95 ($185.82). The stock had a trading volume of 84,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,420. The stock has a market cap of $7.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €148.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €135.71. Wacker Chemie has a 52-week low of €79.00 ($92.94) and a 52-week high of €162.40 ($191.06).

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

