Brokers Issue Forecasts for Black Knight, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:BKI)

Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Black Knight in a report released on Tuesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Carr now expects that the company will earn $0.53 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.50. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Black Knight’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.04 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.38 EPS.

Get Black Knight alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James upgraded Black Knight from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Black Knight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.80.

Shares of NYSE BKI opened at $69.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.48, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.07. Black Knight has a 52-week low of $68.60 and a 52-week high of $97.19.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $361.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.85 million. Black Knight had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 19.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS.

In other news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour acquired 14,000 shares of Black Knight stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $68.84 per share, with a total value of $963,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Black Knight by 16.6% during the third quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 52,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,758,000 after buying an additional 7,429 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Black Knight by 7.8% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of Black Knight in the third quarter worth about $206,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Black Knight by 65.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Black Knight by 2.6% in the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 171,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,338,000 after purchasing an additional 4,356 shares during the period. 91.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Black Knight Company Profile

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

Read More: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Black Knight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Knight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.