Brokers Issue Forecasts for Federated Hermes, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:FHI)

Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Federated Hermes in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.78. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Federated Hermes’ FY2023 earnings at $3.29 EPS.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 27.94% and a net margin of 22.55%. The business had revenue of $311.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.99 million.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Federated Hermes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Citigroup increased their target price on Federated Hermes from $31.50 to $33.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Federated Hermes from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.88.

Shares of NYSE FHI opened at $32.22 on Thursday. Federated Hermes has a 52 week low of $21.83 and a 52 week high of $34.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is 33.44%.

In other news, VP Meter Stephen Van sold 5,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total transaction of $177,364.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Dolores D. Dudiak sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total transaction of $99,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 64,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,164,400.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FHI. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Federated Hermes by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Federated Hermes by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Federated Hermes by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 236,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,003,000 after purchasing an additional 63,632 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes in the second quarter worth $275,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes in the second quarter worth $34,000. 80.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Federated Hermes

Federated Hermes, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, Federated Funds, and Separate Accounts which include separately managed accounts (SMAs), institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

