Brokers Issue Forecasts for Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MARA)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) – Investment analysts at B. Riley upped their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Marathon Digital in a report issued on Monday, October 11th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now expects that the business services provider will earn $0.64 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.62. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Marathon Digital’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.14 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.31 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.27 EPS.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The business services provider reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($1.25). The company had revenue of $29.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.05 million. Marathon Digital had a negative net margin of 78.08% and a negative return on equity of 2.25%.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Compass Point initiated coverage on Marathon Digital in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company.

Shares of MARA stock opened at $43.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.23 and a beta of 4.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.90. Marathon Digital has a one year low of $2.06 and a one year high of $57.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 360.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 921 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Marathon Digital by 56.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Marathon Digital during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Marathon Digital by 63.4% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. 35.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

