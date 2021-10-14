Brokers Offer Predictions for LyondellBasell Industries’ FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:LYB)

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for LyondellBasell Industries in a research note issued on Sunday, October 10th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $16.50 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $16.26.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.67 by $0.46. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 49.55% and a net margin of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 108.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on LYB. Zacks Investment Research lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Alembic Global Advisors reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.60.

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $96.28 on Wednesday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $66.72 and a 52 week high of $118.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.85. The firm has a market cap of $32.21 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 80.57%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,804,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 55,844 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,784,000 after buying an additional 13,131 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 117.5% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 21,938 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after buying an additional 11,851 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 582,421 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,601,000 after buying an additional 35,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 66,935 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,886,000 after buying an additional 20,103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

