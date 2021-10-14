Brokers Offer Predictions for LyondellBasell Industries’ FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:LYB)

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for LyondellBasell Industries in a research note issued on Sunday, October 10th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $16.50 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $16.26.
LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.67 by $0.46. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 49.55% and a net margin of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 108.5% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $96.28 on Wednesday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $66.72 and a 52 week high of $118.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.85. The firm has a market cap of $32.21 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 80.57%.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,804,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 55,844 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,784,000 after buying an additional 13,131 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 117.5% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 21,938 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after buying an additional 11,851 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 582,421 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,601,000 after buying an additional 35,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 66,935 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,886,000 after buying an additional 20,103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.
About LyondellBasell Industries
LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.
Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds
Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.