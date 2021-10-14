Brother Industries (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $43.07

Brother Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRTHY)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $43.07 and traded as low as $42.00. Brother Industries shares last traded at $42.00, with a volume of 147 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have commented on BRTHY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brother Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Brother Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

Get Brother Industries alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.23 and a 200 day moving average of $43.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.88.

Brother Industries (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Brother Industries had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 5.40%. Equities analysts expect that Brother Industries, Ltd. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brother Industries Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BRTHY)

Brother Industries, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of communication, printing, and electronic products and instruments. It operates through the following segments: Printing and Solutions Business, Personal and Home Business, Machinery Business, Network and Contents Business, Domino Business and Others.

See Also: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Brother Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brother Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.