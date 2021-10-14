Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Acquires Shares of 7,166 AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 117.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 183.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMN stock opened at $115.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.17, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $112.23 and a 200-day moving average of $97.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.48 and a 1-year high of $123.73.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.21. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 28.32% and a net margin of 5.90%. The company had revenue of $857.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 2,000 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.68, for a total value of $223,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,752 shares in the company, valued at $1,759,183.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,535,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,000 shares of company stock worth $836,810. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on AMN. Truist boosted their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.00.

AMN Healthcare Services Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The firm operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

