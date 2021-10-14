Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Buys New Stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 6,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Entegris during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Entegris in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Entegris in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Entegris in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Entegris by 109.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. 96.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ENTG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Entegris from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Entegris in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.27.

In other Entegris news, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.05, for a total transaction of $258,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,809,934.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP William James Shaner sold 7,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.18, for a total transaction of $975,216.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,359,217.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 77,015 shares of company stock valued at $9,493,383 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Entegris stock opened at $121.11 on Thursday. Entegris, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.14 and a 1 year high of $135.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 4.45. The company has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.83 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $121.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.84.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. Entegris had a net margin of 16.29% and a return on equity of 28.50%. The company had revenue of $571.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 26th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.60%.

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

