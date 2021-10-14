Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Decreases Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lowered its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 16.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,343 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Country Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5,733.3% in the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth $38,000. RMR Wealth Builders raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 72.8% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.5% during the first quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth $51,000.

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $156.33 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $159.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.21. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $124.14 and a 1 year high of $163.25.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

