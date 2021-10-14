Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Purchases 155 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 1.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,417 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Permanens Capital L.P. boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 46,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,926,000 after purchasing an additional 6,755 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Marriott International by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 33,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,909,000 after purchasing an additional 6,807 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 89.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 24,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after purchasing an additional 11,568 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory increased its holdings in Marriott International by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 11,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the period. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,225,000. 58.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Loop Capital began coverage on Marriott International in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.93.

In related news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 5,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total value of $805,311.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 11,303 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.06, for a total transaction of $1,763,946.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 34,760 shares of company stock valued at $5,308,670 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

MAR stock opened at $154.62 on Thursday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.92 and a 12-month high of $159.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $142.10 and its 200 day moving average is $142.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.79. The stock has a market cap of $50.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.15 and a beta of 1.75.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 83.60% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 115.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.64) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

