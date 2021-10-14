Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Purchases 84 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,737 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $1,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHTR. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 80.8% during the 2nd quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 15,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,410,000 after buying an additional 7,066 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 1.8% during the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 82,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 14.2% during the second quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 412,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,241,000 after buying an additional 51,164 shares during the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Charter Communications by 15.5% in the first quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 32,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,207,000 after purchasing an additional 4,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 20,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,343,000 after buying an additional 3,438 shares during the period. 69.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CHTR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $787.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $750.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. TD Securities raised Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $771.00 to $869.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $820.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $818.92.

In other Charter Communications news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $764.94, for a total value of $5,548,874.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

CHTR opened at $696.23 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $127.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.98, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $767.94 and its 200-day moving average is $714.74. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $572.46 and a 1-year high of $825.62.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 21.12 EPS for the current year.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

