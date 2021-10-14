Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Raises Stake in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) by 14.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,666 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CDK. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in CDK Global by 344.5% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 729 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CDK Global by 2,121.2% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in CDK Global in the second quarter worth approximately $83,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in CDK Global in the second quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in CDK Global by 17.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,758 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDK opened at $44.24 on Thursday. CDK Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.78 and a twelve month high of $55.51. The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.99 and a 200-day moving average of $48.74.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The software maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). CDK Global had a net margin of 59.00% and a return on equity of 5,754.17%. The business had revenue of $420.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. CDK Global’s payout ratio is 27.03%.

CDK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut CDK Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on CDK Global from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CDK Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.20.

In related news, General Counsel Lee J. Brunz sold 1,447 shares of CDK Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.96, for a total value of $62,163.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CDK Global, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries. The firm focuses on providing a suite of subscription-based software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in North America.

