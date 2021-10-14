Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Sells 1,343 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 16.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,343 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Country Trust Bank boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5,733.3% in the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. RMR Wealth Builders raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $156.33 on Thursday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $124.14 and a 1-year high of $163.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $159.50 and its 200 day moving average is $156.21.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

