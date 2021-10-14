Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Sells 2,208 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,208 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DVY. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $167,096,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 525.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 836,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,186,000 after purchasing an additional 703,042 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,412,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,574,000 after purchasing an additional 308,898 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 25.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 695,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,318,000 after purchasing an additional 140,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,140,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,653,000 after purchasing an additional 132,723 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $117.00 on Thursday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $80.71 and a 52 week high of $124.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $117.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a $1.032 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This is a positive change from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Further Reading: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.